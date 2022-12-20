Arlington's Taylor Wilkins saves the basketball from going out of bounds during a home game Monday against West Rutland. The Eagles lost 50-20, dropping to 0-2 on the season. Arlington returns to the court Thursday at 6 p.m. at Long Trail.
Arlington's Taylor Wilkins looks to make a pass while being double teamed inside the paint by two West Rutland defenders on Monday. The Eagles lost 50-20, bringing their record to 0-2.
Gary Baker — Vermont News & Media correspondent
Arlington's Sidney Herrington boxes out a West Rutland player during Monday's action.
Arlington's Aubrie Hawley dribbles toward the basket during Monday's 50-20 loss to West Rutland in Arlington.