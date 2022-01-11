ARLINGTON - With tenacious defense and superb ball movement throughout the entire game, the Arlington Eagles steamrolled through the Twin Valley Wildcats with a 47-10 home win on Tuesday.
The Eagles started off hot. They forced turnovers and played fast while Jake Morse did the scoring; opening up the game on an 8 - 0 run of his own to put the Eagles out in front 8 - 0 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw much of the same gritty defense by the Eagles. During Twin Valley’s first possession of the second quarter, Arlington swatted three straight shot attempts, which led to another Morse bucket on the other end. By half time, Arlington was able to seize full control over the game, taking a commanding 22 - 2 lead.
With just a half to play the Wildcats needed to muster up turnovers and baskets with time and momentum both against them. Twin Valley opened up the third in a more aggressive mind set and its 2 - 3 zone was active. But Arlington showed poise and never waivered. The Eagles broke down the zone with terrific ball movement, creating open shots for every teammate. At the end of 3, Arington busted open a 24 point lead to seal the deal with still a quarter to play.
In the fourth, it was much more of the same. Twin Valley had lost whatever energy they had left, and Arlington just kept pouring it on. The Eagles put up 17 points in the fourth, their highest total of any quarter. Seven of Arlington’s eight players got into the scoring column, and Jake Morse finished with a game high 10 points.
Arlington’s head coach Brian Lacoste credited his defense after the blowout victory.
“Defensively we’ve been playing really well, really working hard.”
Coach Lacoste added that offensively there is still room for improvement.
“Tonight wasn’t the best way of finishing, especially layups, but if we just keep the energy every night I think we’ll be alright.”
With the defense continuing to sharpen and the offense making strides in a positive direction, Arlington looks primed to take command of its season. The Eagles get back to even on the year at 3-3, as Twin Valley drops to 1-4.