ARLINGTON — The Eagles celebrated their senior night with a dominating effort inside, torching the Mill River defense to the tune of 32 points in the paint on their way to a 49-28 victory inside the Eagles Nest on Tuesday night.
Arlington’s mind was set on getting inside the lane, and it was successful throughout the night. The Eagles really set the tone in the first quarter.
Mill River’s Lorryn Trujillo scored the first basket of the night a little over a minute in. For the remainder of the quarter, it was all Arlington.
The run started with a Sidney Herrington contested layup 30 seconds later, evening the score and setting the precedent of getting the ball inside for the rest of the night. Herrington made a couple more layups in the quarter, as did Taylor Wilkins who blew by her defender and finished the lay-in with 10 seconds to cap off the quarter. When it was all said and done, Arlington rattled off a 16-0 spurt to close the first and take a commanding lead.
By the end of the first half, its lead grew to 31-13. A large portion of those points — 22 — were scored in the paint.
Arlington senior Katrina Gordon had her jumper working on Tuesday. She was responsible for the only Arlington basket outside the paint in the first quarter, making a jumper with 2:22 left on the clock.
Gordon made three out of Arlington’s four jump shots in the first half. Wilkins had the other, a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2:20 seconds left in the half. The lone Arlington make from downtown of the half stretched its lead to 25-11 at that point.
Wilkins scored all of her 13 points in the opening half, helping her team start fast and build a lead it would not surrender.
The Eagles cruised in the second half to earn their fifth victory of the season. Herrington ended up the leading scorer with her 20 points. Gordon celebrated her senior night with a 10 point night. Fellow seniors Emma Hoover and Erin Jennings also made it into the scoring column, each making one basket for two points.
Arlington (5-10) wraps its season up on the road Wednesday at Mount St. Joseph Academy. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.