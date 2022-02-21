With the Vermont Principals’ Association releasing the girls basketball pairings on Monday, the playoff paths for three Bennington County teams are officially set.
Upsets will need to occur if Burr and Burton, Arlington and Long Trail want to extend their seasons beyond the first round.
Starting in Division II, BBA earned the 13-seed after its 6-14 regular season. The Bulldogs travel to No. 3 Spaulding (15-4) Tuesday at 7 p.m. for their first round matchup. BBA enters the contest playing some of its best basketball down the stretch, winning its final two games of the regular season over a pair of Division I squaids in Rutland and Brattleboro.
Spaulding and BBA did not meet in the regular season.
The Arlington Eagles were awarded the No. 12 seed in Division IV after a 5-11 season. Arlington travels to Hardwick Tuesday at 7 p.m. where the No. 5 Hazen Wildcats (12-8) await.
The two squads did not meet in the regular season.
Rounding out Bennington County playoff teams are the Long Trail Mountain Lions, the No. 13 seed in Division IV.
The No. 4 Danville Bears (14-5) host Long Trail Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Bears and Mountain Lions did not play one another in the regular season.
If Arlington and Long Trail both pull off the upset on Tuesday, the two schools would meet in the quarterfinals Friday night. That matchup would take place inside the Eagles Nest.
Long Trail and Arlington split its season-series. On Dec. 22 in Arlington, it was the Eagles taking care of business 44-35.
On Feb. 7 Long Trail got its revenge on its home court, winning 41-27.
Mount Anthony did not self-qualify for the Division I playoffs after going 4-16. The school enforces a rule that a team must win 30 percent of its games to qualify for postseason play.
BBA, Arlington and Long Trail will hit the road on Tuesday as each team begins its playoff journey.