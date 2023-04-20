FAIR HAVEN — The Arlington boys placed third and the Long Trail girls scored nine points in an 11 school track and field meet hosted by Fair Haven Union High School on Wednesday.
The Eagles finished with 65 team points, behind Brattleboro (90) and host Fair Haven (81).
Leading Arlington was Kyle Hess with his win in the 300 meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 48.57 seconds.
Hess also finished runner-up in the 110 meter hurdles, one of four second-place finishes for the Eagles.
Owen Emmons took second in the 100 meter dash and third in the 200. Andy Petry rounded out the Eagles with second place finishes, doing so in the discus. He also placed third in the shot put.
The Eagles 4x400 relay consisting of Emmons, Hess, Brooks Enzensperger and Percy Hess was the second fastest to cross the finish line, doing so in 4 minutes and 17.96 seconds.
Distance runner Christopher Whalen had a pair of top-five finishes, too, earning third in the 3000 meter and fourth in the 1500.
The Arlington girls accumulated 48 team points, good for sixth. Grace Diedrich ran to a pair of victories, winning both the 100 meter dash (13.94 seconds) and the 400 meter (1:05.61).
The Eagles also took second in the 100 meter, with Sidney Herrington taking that honor with her time of 14.22. Herrington also took second in the 100 meter hurdles (19.27) and fourth in the javelin (74 feet, 8 inches).
The Arlington 4x800 relay team of Magnolia Robinson, Audrey Robinson, Catherine Morrissey and Star Reeder also took second place.
Meara Morgan led Long Trail athletes with a strong showing that included three placements inside the top-10. She scored second in the discus, sixth in the shot put and seventh in the javelin. Long Trail’s Natalie Wildman added a 10th place finish in the long jump.