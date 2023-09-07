ARLINGTON — Two polar opposite styles of play clashed on Werner Field Wednesday night as Arlington boys soccer hosted Grace Christian.
The Lions of Grace Christian looked to play as fast as possible and let their playmakers make the difference while Arlington had a much more methodical approach. The end result? A double overtime barn burner with Arlington emerging victorious, 4-3, in double overtime.
Kyle Hess netted the difference maker midway through the second overtime period, poking in an uncovered ball after Sebastiano Donizeti-Noqueria sent a cross into the box from the right side of the field. Grace Christian’s keeper Addison Mulroy (eight saves) deflected the initial threat, but Hess was there to clean up the play and send Arlington home victorious in its season opener.
A walkoff goal is special in any circumstance, but it carried a bit more weight considering Kyle’s dad, Travis, was coaching his first varsity game for the Eagles Wednesday night. Travis has taken the reins from longtime varsity coach Todd Wilkins, who spent the previous 18 falls patrolling the Arlington sideline. The moment wasn’t lost on him after the victory.
“He gave his whole heart and soul out there, along with Christopher (Whalen),” Coach Hess said. “Those guys played every second because they had to. They are going to be my main guys in the middle, and it’s good to get them rewarded.”
That midfield presence was needed all night, especially when Grace Christian raced out to a 1-0 lead roughly five minutes into play when Juan Patricio found the back of the net. The Lions tried to keep that up-tempo pace throughout the night – coach Jeff Gabriele emphasized a three dribble or less three approach – but Arlington’s defense forced them out of that gameplan.
“We didn’t capitalize on that much because we just couldn’t find the space,” Gabriele said. “Arlington is just staunch defensively.”
Donizeti-Noqueria knotted the game at one 14 minutes before halftime, shaking off a Grace Christian defender inside the penalty box and finding the back of the net. Whalen set up the score with a great through ball in traffic to get Arlington on the board. The 1-1 score held over the closing minutes of the first half, but the Lions would once again pull ahead with another quick score in the second half.
This time, it was a missile off the foot of Lazar Milosavljevic from outside the box at the 36th minute to put the visitors ahead.
Arlington answered almost immediately, as Kyler Aiken scorched a one-timer past Mulroy two minutes later to make it 2-2. Aiken was all over the field, clearing a rebound opportunity with under 10 minutes remaining with a slide tackle to keep the game tied at 3-3. He played midfield last year, but has moved back to defense.
Arlington took its first lead of the night with 21 minutes remaining on a score off the foot of Mason Hill-McDermott who beat Mulroy to the ball in the box on a crisp feed from Brooks Enzensperger. The pass forced Mulroy to play up and attack the ball, and Hill-McDermott was a half-step quicker than the Grace Christian goalie, leaving him an empty net that he capitalized on.
The seesaw affair continued just four minutes later when Patricio smashed a direct kick roughly 10 yards outside of the penalty box over the head of Arlington’s keeper, making it 3-3 with 17 minutes left in regulation.
Arlington nearly ended things in regulation, but Mulroy made the play of the night. The Eagles were awarded a penalty kick after a handball inside the penalty box was called with 5 minutes remaining. Whalen stepped up to the ball and played the left side of the net, but Mulroy extended out for a diving save.
“Him making that save – the bench and the players went crazy,” Gabriele said. “It’s awesome for Adi, he’s worked hard all year.”
That sent the game into overtime, where Grace Christian lost its leader eight minutes into the extra period. Patricio was called for an illegal slide tackle as he pursued the ball with two minutes remaining, collecting his second yellow card of the contest, which calls for an immediate ejection from the game. Patricio was issued his first card midway through the second half for touching the soccer ball on a stoppage of play.
Grace Christian was forced to play a man-down for the remainder of the game, and Arlington took advantage seven minutes later with the game-winner.
Arlington (1-0) returns to action Friday, hosting West Rutland at 7 p.m. Grace Christian (0-1) plays at Chatham, N.Y., Friday at 5 p.m.