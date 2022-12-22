ARLINGTON — The Arlington Eagles ideally want to pressure the ball on defense, using its man-to-man full court press and forcing the opposition into mistakes and creating transition chances for its offense.
The great ball handling by Grace Christian point-forward Vuk Zivovic on Thursday made it difficult for the Eagles to establish their set, but Arlington showed its ability to win in a variety of ways, defeating Grace Christian 64-43.
The Eagles traded their normal fast-break points for set scores, showing patience and breaking down the opponent’s 2-3 zone with constant ball movement. Cooper Jennings became an integral part of Arlington’s success once the game was slowed down. The senior forward played in the middle of the zone, and time and time again made the correct decision with the basketball in his hands and the defense collapsing in on him.
He showed a great ability to score in traffic, utilizing a nice spin move toward the basket helping him finish with 14 points. Jennings was a presence on the boards as well, grabbing 12 rebounds. His impact was felt on the other end of the floor as Arlington ditched its press early in the first half, finishing with five steals.
“He led us,” said Arlington coach Eric Green. “We need him to do that as a senior and one of the few guys that has experience at the varsity level … just a great effort all-around.”
Another returning varsity player who helped Arlington build its lead was Joe McCray, who was on fire in the first half, connecting on four 3-pointers on his way to 15 points through two quarters. The scoring was much needed, as Arlington held only a six point lead, 32-26, heading into the locker room at halftime. Zizovic scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half, keeping the Lions well within striking distance.
Green said McCray impacts the game in a multitude of ways, which are needed for Arlington to be successful.
“We ask him to do a lot,” he said. “He’s a jack-of-all-trades for us, and he’s going to have to be for us.”
McCray finished his night with 23, including some crucial free throws to pad Arlington’s lead midway through the final quarter.
Grace Christian's Jaiden Gile connected on a pull-up midrange jumper with 4:46 remaining in the fourth, capping a 6-0 run for the Lions that brought them back within eight points after trailing by double digits at the start of the quarter.
Eleven seconds after the made basket, the referee assessed Zizovic a technical foul for arguing. McCray took advantage of the opportunity, knocking down both free throw attempts making it a 51-41 ballgame.
Grace Christian coach Brian Bushee pulled Zizovic from the court for the first time all night, and the Lions didn't seem the same with their leader on the bench.
The teams traded buckets over the next minute, but then another Lions player was called for a technical foul for slamming the ball in frustration. McCray once again calmly walked to the foul line and sank one of the two free throws, extending Arlington’s lead to 11 with less than four minutes left in the contest.
Arlington finished the game on an 8-0 run, including six points from starting point guard Ethan Pickering.
Just a freshman, Pickering has been entrusted to run Arlington’s new offense with Green in his first year in charge. The guard didn’t attempt a shot in the first half, instead working the ball around the perimeter as the Lions stayed in their zone.
Pickering had opportunities to shoot, but instead looked for his teammates. Green instilled the confidence in Pickering in the locker room at the half, which helped serve as a turning point in the game.
Grace Christian trailed by just one point a minute into the third quarter after back-to-back made baskets to start the second half.
Still sitting in the zone, Pickering was left open at the top of the key, and the freshman banked in a 3-pointer, sparking a 9-0 run over the next three minutes of action. While that was Pickering’s only make from behind the arc on the night, the threat of him shooting was a new wrinkle in Arlington’s offense. That possibility forced Grace Christian to extend its zone out to the freshman guard, opening things up for Jennings in the middle of the zone.
“We want him to look for his shot when it’s there,” Green said. “Not only is he playing well, he’s a smart kid. He goes home and watches the film, he does everything we would like our quarterback on the court to do.”
It was a homecoming of sorts for Grace Christian’s Bushee, who played his high school basketball at Arlington. A banner of Arlington’s 1,000 point scorers hangs above the entrance to the gym, with Bushee’s name among the list.
Arlington improves to 2-1 while Grace Christian falls to 0-2. The Eagles are at Bellows Falls Thursday at 7 p.m. while Grace Christian is at Granville, New York Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.