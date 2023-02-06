WHITINGHAM — The Arlington girls basketball team cruised to its 10th win of the season Monday night at Twin Valley, defeating the Wildcats 59-5.
Twin Valley dressed just seven players in the contest, and failed to score in the first half as Arlington raced out to a 27-0 lead by the break.
Alanna Bevilacqua scored Twin Valley’s first points of the game, a 2-pointer, in the third quarter and Bianca Place connected on a 3-pointer in the fourth for the Wildcats only points.
Arlington used a balanced offense approach throughout, scoring at least 12 points in each quarter, including a 20-point third.
Sidney Herrington led the way with her 18-points, while Taylor Wilkins scored 16 and Lily Hosley finished with 15.
The Eagles improved to 10-5 while Twin Valley fell to 0-10. The teams get together for a rematch, this time in Arlington, Wednesday at 6 p.m.