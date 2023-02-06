Arlington girls basketball vs Twin Valley 2/6/2023

Arlington's Sidney Herrington (14) dribbles toward the basket during a Jan. 5 home game against Mount St. Joseph Academy.

 Gary Baker — Vermont News & Media correspondent
WHITINGHAM — The Arlington girls basketball team cruised to its 10th win of the season Monday night at Twin Valley, defeating the Wildcats 59-5.

Twin Valley dressed just seven players in the contest, and failed to score in the first half as Arlington raced out to a 27-0 lead by the break.

Alanna Bevilacqua scored Twin Valley’s first points of the game, a 2-pointer, in the third quarter and Bianca Place connected on a 3-pointer in the fourth for the Wildcats only points.

Arlington used a balanced offense approach throughout, scoring at least 12 points in each quarter, including a 20-point third.

Sidney Herrington led the way with her 18-points, while Taylor Wilkins scored 16 and Lily Hosley finished with 15.

The Eagles improved to 10-5 while Twin Valley fell to 0-10. The teams get together for a rematch, this time in Arlington, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

