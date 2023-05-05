MANCHESTER — Arlington baseball couldn’t erase an early nine run deficit Thursday, losing to Rivendell 10-6 in a game played at Dana L. Thompson Park.
Harry Molesworth wasted no time getting things started, as the Rivendell leadoff man hit an inside the park home run to right field in the game’s first at-bat.
That set the tone for the visitors, who tacked on five more runs before the inning was over. Rivendell added four more runs in the second, taking a commanding 10-1 lead. The Eagles score came on a passed ball in the bottom of the first, allowing Kasey Dickey to cross home plate.
Cosby Lux, who drew the start for Arlington, settled in nicely. Arlington skipper Alex Borsari showed his trust in the Arlington starter, sticking with him for the entirety of the game. Lux didn’t allow a run over the final five innings, allowing Arlington to chip away at Rivendell’s lead.
A four run bottom of the fifth put Arlington back in contention. Lewis Douglas hit an RBI double in the frame, while Lux plated two on his single to center.
Kyler Aiken added another RBI in the sixth, but Rivendell’s Will Knowles finished out his complete game by holding the Arlington bats scoreless in the seventh.
Arlington (1-2) plays at Mount St. Joseph Academy Saturday at 11 a.m.