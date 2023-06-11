BURLINGTON — Arlington baseball was hoping to end its Cinderella playoff run with a Division IV state championship win Saturday evening at Centennial Field over No. 1 Blue Mountain.
Bucks ace Evan Dennis wasn’t about to let that happen. The senior was absolutely dominant throughout, limiting Arlington to just one hit and three base runners as Blue Mountain cruised to a 9-0 victory to secure the state title. Dennis recorded 18 strikeouts in the win, leaving Arlington batter’s guessing all game long.
He had a no-hitter going into the seventh inning until Lewis Douglas broke it up with his infield blooper to begin the frame. A blooper off the end of Douglas’ bat landed between third and short and Kris Fennimore’s throw to first was a half second too late as the Arlington left fielder legged out an infield single. Fittingly, the Blue Mountain starter struck out the following three batters to clinch the Bucks’ state title. Dennis wasn’t bothered about losing the no-hitter.
“I don’t care about the one hit, I just care about (winning) a championship with these guys,” Dennis said. “It feels incredible.”
The Blue Mountain offense provided run support in every inning besides the third, including a four-run sixth that stretched its lead to nine.
Brody Kingsbury blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth over the right field fence, jumping on the first pitch of the at-bat off Arlington starter Cosby Lux. That gave Blue Mountain a 4-0 advantage.
Cameron Roy added his own solo shot in the sixth, this one to left, in what proved to be the final run of the contest.
Dennis was confident his teammates would have his back on the diamond Saturday night.
“I knew these guys would be ready for this big moment and they stepped up in a big way,” he said.
Lux went the distance for the Eagles, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out three and walking two.
Dennis was perfect through 4.1, retiring the first 13 batters he faced until Joe McCray drew a one out walk in the top of the fifth. Kyle Hess followed suit with a one-out walk in the sixth and proceeded to swipe second base, giving Arlington its lone runner in scoring position.
Cooper Jennings had the loudest contact of the day for the Eagles, ripping a line drive in the third inning that hugged the first base line, but Bucks infielder Ricky Fennimore was there to glove it.
Not many six seeds make it to the championship game, yet that’s what Arlington accomplished this spring with its magical playoff run that included upset wins over No. 3 Leland and Gray and No. 2 Proctor.
“ I'm just so proud of them,” manager Alex Borsari said.
The Eagles skipper said this season will serve as a building block for the program moving forward.
“They were just talking about, ‘alright, we got a taste for this, and what this is like – now we want the whole thing,’” he said. “Now next year, we come back and work harder. We want more and come back a little more hungry.”