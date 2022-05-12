arlbase0525-1-T5.jpg (copy)

Arlington’s Cannon Petry (4) steals third base during a 2021 home game. Petry drove in the winning run in Thursday's win over Poultney. 

POULTNEY — A Cannon Petry ground out to third base in the top of the seventh proved to be the winning play for Arlington baseball on Thursday afternoon, as the Eagles defeated Poultney 3-2.

The groundout brought Ricky Perez home from third base. It was the lone RBI for an Arlington hitter for the day. The other two Eagles runs, one in the top of the second and another in the fifth, came via a couple infield errors by the Blue Devils.

Kyle Hess drew the start, lasting 4 ⅓ innings, allowing two runs (both unearned). Poultney managed three hits off Hess, drew threw walks and struck out eight times. Perez drew the pitch in relief, finishing the final 2 ⅔ innings in scoreless fashion. Arlington was ultra-aggressive on the base paths, swiping nine bases in the win.

Tegan Capman finished with three of Poultney's five hits in the game. Craig Baptie tossed six innings for the Devils and Capman finished things off in the seventh.

It was Arlington's second win in as many tries against Poultney. The Eagles beat the Devils at home on April 28 by a final score of 7-4.

The win makes Arlington 6-2 on the season. They return to action Saturday at 11 a.m. in Woodstock.

