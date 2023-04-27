POULTNEY — Arlington’s bats were firing on all cylinders Thursday as the Eagles defeated Poultney 14-3 in five innings.
Eleven different players registered a hit in the win, led by Cosby Lux’s 3 for 4 day, driving in four runs and scoring a pair himself.
Kasey Dickie also had three hits, going a perfect 3 for 3, and finished with three RBIs.
Kyle Hess and Joe McCray split pitching duties. Hess was handed the baseball to start, tossing three innings and allowing two earned runs. He allowed just one hit, but struggled at times with his control, walking nine batters while striking out four.
McCray came on in relief to pitch the final two innings, allowing three hits and one unearned run. He walked three and struck out two.
Arlington (1-1) hosts West Rutland for its home opener Saturday at 11 a.m.