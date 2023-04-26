TOWNSHEND — On a day that put the prospect of a ball game taking place in question, the Leland & Gray baseball team was able to extend their win streak to four, defeating Arlington Memorial High School 6-3 on Tuesday.
“It just shows how much the guys want to be here now,” said Leland & Gray head coach Martin Rancourt about the win streak. “We’ve got a big game coming up Saturday against Green Mountain, so hopefully the kids stay high on the wheel.”
In a hard-fought game that featured good pitching performances, aggressive base running and some nice hitting, the Rebels (4-2) were able to make some plays down the stretch to come away with the victory.
“I think what they did a nice job of was just putting balls in play,” said Arlington head coach Alex Borsari. “We had too many strikeouts and they did a nice job just capitalizing on the pitches that were there, which is expected.”
Leland & Gray’s Theo Kelloway and Arlington’s Crosby Lux battled each other much of the way, keeping the score close until deep in the game.
Wyatt Beattie got things started for Leland & Grey in the bottom of the second with a ground rule double to right. A passed ball allowed Beattie to advance to third and a balk brought him home for the game’s first score.
Chip Winkler singled to center, then stole second and third, but Lux struck out the next three batters to neutralize the threat.
“I thought he did great,” said Borsari of Lux. “I think what was great was his changeup was working. … He’s got good velocity, especially as a sophomore, and then anytime you have a second pitch going to keep them on their toes it’s great.”
With two out and Arlington’s Kyle Hess on third base in the top of the third, Kelloway was able to get the punch out to keep the 1-0 advantage for the Rebels.
Destin Townsend and Joe McCray got on base with singles to left and one away in the top of the fourth. Kelloway fanned the next batter, but walked Cam Lamson to load the bases.
Kyler Aiken capitalized on the situation with a two RBI single to left, putting the Eagles on top 2-1.
Kelloway then got in some trouble in the top of the fifth inning with two away. A pair of walks put runners on first and second for the Eagles. A throwing error by Leland & Gray allowed McCray to reach, loading the bases. Kelloway was able to settle down, getting the batter to fly out to right center and escaping the inning unscathed.
With two out and a runner on in the bottom of the fifth inning, Borsari pulled Lux and brought in the lefty Hess in relief to face Cody Hescock. The Leland & Gray batter hit an RBI double to tie the game.
Beattie then hit an RBI single to center to put the Rebels up 3-2. Winkler reached and was awarded second base on a throwing error by Arlington putting runners at second and third, but Hess was able to induce a ground out to short to get out of the inning.
In the top of the sixth and Aiken on third with two out, a pitch by Kelloway got away and Aiken took off. There was a close play at the plate, but Aiken was called safe, tying the game 3-3. Kelloway got out of the inning by striking out the next batter.
The bottom of the sixth would prove to be the decisive inning. After the first two batters reached, Peyton Butynski was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A wild pitch hit the next batter, Spencer Claussen, giving the Rebels a 4-3 lead and a sac fly to left by Hescock gave Leland & Gray an insurance run.
A walk by Beattie put runners on first and third with two out. Then, on a wild play, in which the Leland & Gray runner got caught halfway down the third base line, he was somehow able to steal home putting the Rebels up 6-3 before Arlington was able to get out of the inning.
“That was a mistake,” said Rancourt. “I tell the kids, if you know you’re going to be dead meat, just run to the next base. Make them make the play. Don’t just stand there. So, that’s what happened.”
A one, two, three inning for Parker Richardson, who came on in relief in the top of the sixth inning, closed out the game to earn him the win.
“The pitchers did great,” said Rancourt after the win. “We started off very slow hitting, but then we came along.”
Leland & Gray (4-2) plays Green Mountain at home on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Arlington (0-1) remains on the road Thursday at Poultney at 4:30 p.m.