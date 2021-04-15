ARLINGTON — A year away from the diamond has Arlington baseball coach Jamie Wright trying to make up for lost time.
“Shaking the rust off, that’s for sure,” Wright said. “We’re making the best out of it. We’re doing everything we can to try to be as efficient as we can with our practice times. Just trying to get back up to speed.”
On a rainy Thursday afternoon, the team took to the gymnasium and took around 200 swings within the opening 45 minutes of practice. Players rotated from multiple circuits from hitting off tees, to slow pitch and live pitching in a batting cage. Since some players hadn’t swung a bat in the past 18-plus months, each rep counts to get back to game readiness with the season just a few days away.
The Eagles’ 13 players are a mix of experience, with five returning varsity players. Arlington also offers some freshman and sophomores who have yet to see any high school baseball action.
Wright says there are certain things the young group will have to learn on the fly when the games begin for the Eagles.
“Those baseball situations are tough to teach on a practice field,” Wright said.
The Arlington coach will look to his upperclassmen, Taylor Therriault, Griffin Briggs and Dylan Wright, to help guide the team early and lead the way.
“At least we’re getting to play,” Wright said. “So we’re excited to do that. Kids have been dying to get outside. We’re young and energetic.”
The Eagles have a 12-game slate in 2021, and Wright wants to see improvement as April turns into May and Arlington gets more games under their belt.
“It’s going to be about how we finish, I don’t care about how we start as long as we’re getting better every day,” Wright said.
Arlington will host Mount St. Joseph’s on Monday in its season opener. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
ROSTER: Destin Townsend, Hayden Curtis, Taylor Therriault, Dylan Wright, Ricky Perez, Kasey Dickie, Patrick Murphy, Houston Nix, Hunter Paligo, Kyle Hess, Griffin Briggs, Xander Hawley, Cannon Petry