RUTLAND — Arlington’s Cannon Petry and Griff Briggs combined to toss five shutout innings as the Eagles defeated Mount St. Joseph 13-0 in five innings on Thursday.
Petry drew the start and pitched four innings, allowing two hits, striking out six and walking one batter. Briggs got the ball in the fifth and struck out the side on 11 pitches.
Briggs also had the most effective Eagles bat of the afternoon, driving in four runs on two hits.
All of Arlington’s 13 runs came in the final three innings, as the visitors plated five, one, and seven runs respectively.
Cosby Lux had a game-high three hits as Arlington put a bow on its regular season. The Eagles finish 9-3 on the season and await playoff seeding on Monday.