ARLINGTON — Everything seems to be coming together at an opportune time for the Arlington boys soccer team.
The No. 3 Eagles won in impressive fashion Saturday morning, defeating No. 6 Grace Christian 5-1.
It was the familiar duo of Hunter Hill-McDermott and Brooks Enzensperger creating the offense up front. The former secured a hat trick, while the latter put one in the back of the net himself and assisted on two of McDermott’s goals.
“Collectively, they're doing a great job, said Arlington coach Todd Wilkins. “Hunters just a physical specimen in there. I mean, he's he's 195 pounds of pure muscle. He's fast. He can receive a ball and he can strike a ball.”
“Brooks is just so fast and quick out there.”
Hill-McDermott netted the games first goal at the 28 minute of the first half.
Grace Christian presented a unique matchup problem in junior forward Juan Patricio.
The skilled forward has proven of the course of the season an ability to put the ball in the back of the net — look no further than Tuesday’s hat trick against Proctor in the Lions’ 5-3 win in their quarterfinal matchup.
Wilkins turned to junior Kyle Hess to mirror the Lions’ biggest offensive threat, and Hess shined.
Patricio was held scoreless, and only had three shots all match.
“He has that role because he's very good at marking. He's composed, he doesn't let things rattle him and bother him, Wilkins said. “He did a really good job. [Patricio's] a very nice player. Everything went through him. If we could put a chink in that, then that was just another notch for us to to get them in here.”
Wilkins said once his Eagles see one goal make it past the opposing goalie, they play with an added confidence.
That certainly was the case on Saturday.
Hill-McDermott doubled down on his first score less than two minutes later to give Arlington the 2-0 advantage.
Grace Christian’s number 10 halted the Eagles’ momentum 20 minutes later, finding space on a run down the left side of the field to bring it back to a one-score game.
Enzensperger was the one to answer this time, heading in his lone score following an Arlington direct kick that Lions goalie NAME deflected but was unable to possess. Enzensperger was at the right place at the right time, and took advantage of the rebound opportunity to put Arlington ahead 3-1 with four minutes remaining in the first half.
The dagger came in the 28th minute of the second half on another Hill-McDermott to Enzensperger connection, putting the home team ahead 4-1.
Wilkins believes Arlington is playing its best soccer right now after “plateauing” at the end of the regular season.
“And we We pressured them in practice. We have to be better. We have to be better. We're gonna start playing the best teams in the division. And these kids have risen to that challenge and starting to play really good. Soccer both defensively and offensively.”
Arlington advances to play No. 2 Winooski Wednesday at 3 p.m.