ARLINGTON — In a sloppy Division IV quarterfinal with lots of hits, walks and errors by both sides, Arlington’s Griffin Briggs was a breath of fresh air.
Briggs came into Wednesday’s matchup against No. 6 Rivendell with two outs in the third inning, relieving starter Cannon Petry. He struck out that batter to end the inning and out of 14 batters he faced, he fanned 10 of them — leading No. 3 Arlington to a 12-7 win at the Arlington Rec Park.
“I just wanted to throw strikes and have my fielders field,” said Briggs, who set down all of the non-strikeouts with groundouts. “I wanted to let them put the ball in play and let the fielders do the work.”
Rivendell took a 7-3 lead after their turn to hit in the third, but Arlington roared back, taking advantage of some wildness to keep the basepaths busy all day. With two outs, Petry logged the Eagles’ first hit — a ringing double to left-center, scoring a pair and making it 7-6. Ricky Perez scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and then Briggs came up with a two-run single to give Arlington the lead at 9-7 through three innings.
“Cannon was battling up there and it was getting tough for him [on the mound],” said Arlington coach Jamie Wright. “Once you lose it on the mound, we had to make a change. We wanted to get three or four out of Cannon and then have Griffin in reserve.”
From there, Briggs pitched like an ace. He struck out two in the fourth, two in the fifth, struck out the side in the sixth and two more in the seventh, including the final batter of the game.
“I was in the zone,” Briggs said. “We fought back and never quit.”
At the same time, Arlington continued to add on. Dylan Wright singled with one out in the fourth and was pinch-run for by Hunter Paligo. Paligo stole second and scored on a wild pitch for an insurance run. Petry scored in the fifth after walking with two outs and Destin Townsend scored a run after reaching on a base hit.
Offensively, Townsend scored three times and Petry and Perez each crossed the plate twice.
“I feel confident, not matter what the situation, I trust the guys behind me,” Briggs said.
Rivendell took a 2-0 lead early as the first two hitters reached by hits and came home on an error and a RBI groundout. Arlington got one back in the bottom of the first and then added two more in the second on five walks.
In the first two innings, Arlington scored three runs, but didn’t have any hits until Petry’s double in the third.
“We wanted to see a pitch and then attack,” Briggs said. “We want to get deep in the pitch count.”
Now, Arlington will have a week before it faces the winner of Friday’s game between No. 2 Blue Mountain and No. 7 Poultney.
“We left a lot of runners on and it’s frustrating to strand them with less than two outs,” Wright said. “It wasn’t our best game but we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”