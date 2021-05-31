MANCHESTER -- Applejack Stadium is set to host two home-opening soccer matches this coming weekend.
On Saturday at 7 p.m., Black Rock FC, out of the United Soccer League Two, hosts the Boston Bolts at Applejack. The Bolts are already 4-1 on the season, while Black Rock travels to Connecticut on June 2 for its first match of the 2021 campaign.
The next day at 5 p.m., the Women's Premier Soccer League's Vermont Fusion hosts Westchester United at Applejack. The Fusion tied the New York Shockers on May 22 0-0 in its season opener in Albany, N.Y., and easily defeated Nordic FC 8-2 in a friendly match at Applejack Stadium.
The games on June 5 and June 6 will feature food truck vendors and beer and wine by The Union Underground.
Black Rock FC and Vermont Fusion return to Applejack Stadium on the weekend of June 11 for the New England Soccer Fest Showcase Weekend.
Friday, June 11 @ 7pm: USL League Two: Black Rock FC vs. FC Malaga City
Saturday, June 12 @ 6pm: WPSL: VT Fusion vs. Rhode Island Rogues
Sunday, June 13 @ 6pm: USL League Two: Black Rock FC vs. Seacoast United
For game tickets go to www.vtfusionsoccer.com/tickets or https://manchestervt.brushfire.com/events/
Games can be watched live online at www.applejackstadium.com/live.
Black Rock FC is a club that believes in strong relationships and seeks to positively impact the life of each of its players by using soccer as a teaching vehicle. Through its programs Black Rock FC emphasizes education, community, leadership, diversity, and a global perspective. The players from Black Rock FC come from over 40 countries and 20 US states, and the graduates of the program have gone to attend top colleges and play professionally.
For the past 25 years VT Fusion Soccer has been a pillar of youth sports in Manchester and the surrounding communities. We are an independent, non-profit with a mission of improving player skill development and fostering a life-long passion for soccer. The Fusion WPSL team is celebrating its augural season in 2021. VT Fusion is committed to growth of soccer in Vermont and in our local Manchester community.