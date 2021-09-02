MANCHESTER -- Applejack Stadium in Manchester is hosting two premier NCAA women's soccer matches between Middlebury College and Williams College, and the University of Vermont and Bryant University.
The United Soccer Coaches preseason poll ranks Middlebury at #11 and Williams at #12 nationally. The Williams roster features two local women — Georgia Lord of Manchester and Arlington’s Tess Belnap.
This Saturday at noon, Middlebury College women vs. Williams College will face off. This pre-season match-up features two long-time rivals from the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). This is the fifth time Applejack Stadium has hosted this game, with the first match held in 2016. The two teams met in the 2018 NCAA national championship game when Wiliams won on penalty kicks.
On Sunday, Sept. 12 UMV women vs. Bryant College at 4 p.m., a regular season Division I match-up.
UVM is off to a fast start with a 2-1 record on the season. The UVM roster features numerous players from the Applejack Stadium-based VT Fusion WPSL team including Massachusetts based Katelyn Singer, and Vermont natives Ella Bankert, Cricket Basa and Natalie Durieux. This is the fifth time Applejack Stadium has hosted a UVM women’s soccer game, with the first match held in 2016.
Tickets are available at the gate and online at: https://manchestervt.brushfire.com/events/. Both games will include full featured food service including burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, french fries, snacks and drinks.
Also this Saturday, after the Middlebury-Williams soccer game, the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department and Vermont Fusion Soccer Club will be hosting a discussion about the the future of women’s soccer entitled Mia to Megan, and Beyond: A discussion about the recent history of US women’s soccer, the current challenges and the possibilities.
Discussion will include topics such as Equal Pay, Title IX, structure of women’s professional soccer in the US, opportunities for more WPSL teams in the region, the lack of NWSL in New England, and how to get more women playing after college and coaching at higher levels.
Discussion will include national, regional and local perspectives. Discussion features Brooke Jenkins (former UVM player seeking to play professionally in Europe), Peter Kim (Middlebury College women’s soccer coach), Deborah Slaner Larkin (former CEO and Chief Advocacy Officer at the Women’s Sports Foundation), Meg Munson (Executive Director of the Vermont Soccer Association), Sarah Perry (President of the Vermont Fusion Soccer Club), and Greg Rowe (the founder and President of The Boston Dream Soccer Association).
The discussion will be moderated by Greg Sukiennik from the Manchester Journal / Bennington Banner. The event is free and open to the public, although donations will be accepted to support the Vermont Fusion WPSL soccer program. The event will be held in the Park House Activity Room at the Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park located at 340 Recreation Park Road, Manchester.
Applejack Stadium, repurposed in 2005, is a municipally owned and operated sports facility at the Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester. Applejack Stadium is widely regarded as the best natural grass playing surface in Vermont and the historic 1887 grandstand is one of the oldest remaining wooden grandstands in the United States. For more information about Applejack Stadium visit: https://applejackstadium.com/.