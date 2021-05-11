MANCHESTER - The Town of Manchester, Vermont Fusion, Black Rock FC, and Burr and Burton Academy announced the spring and summer schedule for Applejack Stadium. The Town of Manchester has launched a new brand, New England Soccer Fest 2021 to emphasize the focus on men’s and women’s soccer in June and July.
“Manchester has been working strategically, and making investments, to make the Town a major focal point regionally for recreation and sports. Two thousand twenty-one is a pinnacle year, and it places Manchester at the epicenter of soccer in New England and the Northeast,” said Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe
The 2021 schedule includes 11 high-level Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) and USL League Two matches in May, June and July, five BBA lacrosse and Ultimate games, as well as large regional and national training camps and tournaments.
The weekend of June 11 through 13 is being designated as the New England Soccer Showcase Weekend and will feature two Black Rock FC USL League Two games, one Vermont Fusion WPSL game and plenty of soccer related activities and events for soccer fans. BBA boys varsity lacrosse will be playing at Applejack Stadium on May 19 at 7 p.m. against Mount Anthony, BBA ultimate on May 21 at 7 p.m. against Bellows Falls and girls varsity lacrosse vs. Rutland on May 28 at 7 p.m.
“Bringing the WPSL to Manchester will continue to grow and develop VT Fusion,” said VT Fusion Soccer Club board president Sarah Perry. “Being the first-ever premier team in Vermont is an incredible opportunity that the Club has been working towards for many years. Our ability to empower women in soccer through the WPSL platform will elevate our players’ game and provide national and international exposure, while simultaneously creating a high-level soccer experience for spectators to enjoy.”
Starting on July 7 through July 10, 2021, Manchester’s Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park will host one of three WPSL international combines. Other locations are Buffalo, New York and San Diego, California. The WPSL combine features coaches and scouts from top leagues including the National Women’s Soccer League and Italian Serie A. Visit https://www.spisoccer.com/wpslcombine for more information about the WPSL international combine. Earlier on July 1, Applejack will host a Black Rock FC college ID camp featuring coaches from some of the best Division I NCAA men’s soccer teams.
“Black Rock FC is proud to call Applejack Stadium it's home for the summer of 2021 and beyond! The club is excited to bring its USL League Two team to Manchester, and look forward to providing entertaining soccer for fans to enjoy throughout the summer,” said Jon Moodey, Black Rock FC CEO. “Beyond that, Black Rock FC is excited to build a lasting relationship with the people and businesses of central and southern Vermont.”
“We are excited to see our community come alive with sports and recreational activities,” said John Burnham, Executive Director of the Manchester Business Association. “The work the Town, it’s residents and the local business community have put into creating a world-class sports and recreation destination is second to none. With great food, world-class lodging, arts and culture, designer and boutique shopping, what better place to host events like “New England Soccer Fest” than in Manchester. We look forward to welcoming our sports players along with their family and friends.”
Additionally, the fall season is already shaping up to be a busy season, including high school soccer and football games and college soccer games as part of the Manchester College Soccer Series, which began in 2016 and has hosted 30 NCAA Division I, II and III teams from across the Northeast region.
USL League 2 and WPSL Applejack Stadium Schedule
Saturday, June 5 @ 7 p.m.
USL League Two: Black Rock FC vs. Boston Bolt
Sunday, June 6 @ 6 p.m.
WPSL: VT Fusion vs. Westchester
Friday, June 11 @ 7 p.m.
USL League Two: Black Rock FC vs. Malaga City
New England Soccer Fest Showcase Weekend event
Saturday, June 12 @ 6 p.m.
WPSL: VT Fusion vs. Rhode Island
New England Soccer Fest Showcase Weekend event
Sunday, June 13 @ 6pm
USL League Two: Black Rock FC vs. Seacoast
New England Soccer Fest Showcase Weekend event
Wednesday, June 16 @ 7 p.m.
USL League Two: Black Rock FC vs. AC Connecticut
Saturday, June 19 @ 7 p.m.
WPSL: VT Fusion vs. NY Shockers
Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 p.m.
USL League Two: Black Rock FC vs. Western Mass
Sunday, June 27 @ 6 p.m.
USL League Two: Black Rock FC vs. Seacoast
Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 p.m.
USL League Two: Black Rock FC vs. Malaga City
Saturday, July 3 @ 6 p.m.
WPSL: VT Fusion vs. Fox Soccer Academy
Game Tickets:
For VT Fusion WPSL tickets go to:
www.vtfusionsoccer.com/tickets.
For Black Rock FC USL League Two and Burr and Burton Academy tickets go to: https://manchestervt.brushfire.com/events/