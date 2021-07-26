BENNINGTON - Anytime Fitness will begin its second year of offering free workouts to Mount Anthony athletes.
The gym will host free workouts Aug. 2, Aug. 4 and Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. for any interested MAU fall sport athletes.
The “preseason boot camp” will include cardio conditioning and strength training with an Anytime Fitness trainer/instructor.
Former MAU athlete and Anytime Fitness owner AJ Mahar hopes providing these preseason workouts helps local athletes develop their skills in whatever sport they choose to play.
"The ultimate goal is to help the athletes," Mahar said in a previous interview. "We want to help every team, performance-wise."
Interested athletes under the age of 18 must have a parent/guardian sign a waiver before arriving at the gym for your workout or have a parent with you to sign the waiver before arriving for the workout. Athletes will not be able to workout without a signed waiver.
Interested parties must contact Anytime Fitness by July 31 at noon to confirm they will be attending. To confirm, either email tm.anytimefitness@gmail.com or call 802-681-0161.