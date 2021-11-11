BENNINGTON — Anytime fitness is once again offering its preseason bootcamp free of charge for all Mount Anthony winter athletes.
The gym is offering workouts beginning Nov. 15 with a trainer or instructor. There will be a total of five workout sessions (Nov. 17, Nov. 19, Nov. 22, Nov. 24) focused on cardio conditioning and strength training. Each session will begin at 2:45 p.m. and run for approximately one hour.
Any MAU student athlete interested must sign a waiver form prior to workouts. If the athlete is under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must sign the form. Athletes will not be allowed to workout until the waiver is signed.
Anytime Fitness asks that anyone interested contact the gym by noon on Saturday, by emailing tm.anytimefitness@gmail.com or by calling (802) 681-0161.