Hoosick Falls’ Kennedy Boisvert threw a 15 strikeout no-hitter against Stillwater on Thursday. 

HOOSICK, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls starter Kennedy Boisvert threw 75 pitches against Stillwater on Thursday. The Warriors didn’t record a hit on one of them.

Boisvert tossed another complete game no hitter as the Panthers downed Stillwater 12-0 in five innings. All 15 outs came via the K, while Boisvert issued two walks.

Hoosick Falls scored six runs in the third to take a commanding lead.

MacKenna Roberson was efficient as the Panthers leadoff hitter, reaching base all three times she stepped to the plate. Roberson had a single, a double and a walk with one RBI. Alexis Pingelski led the way with two RBIs.

The Panthers improve to 14-6 on the season.

