BENNINGTON — A last inning rally was the difference maker as Post 13 celebrated its home opener with a walk off 7-6 victory over Post 84 Tuesday at Mount Anthony Union High School in legion baseball action.
Eli King provided the game-winner, singling home Nat Greenslet with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Cole Ziehm evened the contest at six three at-bats prior with his one out RBI single.
Colby Granger drew the start, pitching six innings and allowing five earned runs on five hits, striking out two and walking four. Matt Wasieleuski pitched the seventh for Post 13, allowing one unearned run and striking out a batter.
Bennington jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning with Greenslet, King and Sean Moriarty all driving in a run.
Post 13 (2-0) hosts Manchester Union Underground for a double header on Sunday. The first game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.