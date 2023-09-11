BENNINGTON — One of Amelia Maier’s personal goals this fall was to score. The Burr and Burton senior midfielder delivered in a big way Monday night, netting the game-winner in the final minute of the Patriots Classic championship game to lift her Bulldogs over Mount Anthony, 2-1.
The ball found Maier’s foot in the midfield with under two minutes remaining; she didn’t hesitate. With a Patriots defender on either side of her, Maier chipped a shot from roughly 40 yards away, lofting it just over the outstretched arm of MAU keeper Ani Palisano and into the top right corner of the goal, sending the BBA sideline and the packed visitor bleachers on Spinelli Field into a frenzy – and more importantly – breaking a 1-1 tie with less than 90 seconds remaining. It was a dramatic ending to a hard-fought contest for two rival schools in a championship game atmosphere.
Bulldogs coach Suzanne Mears said Maier is a player who shows up and works hard every single day, referring to the senior as an “unsung hero” of the team.
“For her to have a moment like that, I was so proud of her,” Mears said. “I told the girls ‘this is a moment you’ll never forget.’”
For a while, 44 minutes of game time to be exact, it looked like the hosts would be the ones lifting the championship trophy post-game.
The Patriots fed the ball to Abby Sekora down the right sideline time and time again. Most of those opportunities came on passes off the foot of Roey Rella-Neill, leading her teammate on the attack down the field. Midway through the first half, however, it was Sekora creating a chance on her own.The junior beat her defender down the right side and fed a pass to the middle of the field as she neared the corner flag. Senior Lauren Cambell was there to receive the pass in stride inside the box, knocking in the game’s first score at the 21st minute mark of the first half to put the Patriots ahead 1-0.
MAU kept BBA keeper Abby Kopeck particularly busy in the first half, firing seven shots in the opening 40 minutes. The pressure began almost instantly, as Campbell put a header on net in the opening minute of the game, once again on a cross from Sekora. Kopeck was there to make one of her three saves of the half, keeping the Bulldogs within striking distance as they weathered the MAU attack. Kopeck finished with six saves in the winning effort.
BBA had a great look to even the score eight minutes into the second half, but MAU sophomore defender Riley Lampron had something to say about that. A Bulldogs forward had only Lampron between her and the net, but the Patriots defender single-handedly halted the scoring opportunity, knocking the ball away.
The MAU backline, which also features fellow sophomore and team captain Ella Palisano, frustrated the BBA attack much of the night by stepping in front of the ball and eliminating their fair share of opportunities. When the Bulldogs were able to put shots on net, senior keeper Ani Palisano (three saves), did her part.
With 31 minutes remaining and BBA starting to up the pressure, Palisano made her biggest play of the night. The ball found senior Isabella Lam past the last line of defense and inside the box after it was deflected off another Bulldog. With just Palisano between her and the goal, the Bulldogs forward delivered a low shot that looked destined to even the score. Palisano thwarted the would-be goal with a diving save, keeping her clean sheet alive and the Patriots ahead.
Lam was denied for the moment, but she would play a crucial role in BBA evening the score later in the match.
In the 18th minute, Lam stole a possession for BBA with a hustle play. As the ball trickled toward the sideline deep in MAU territory, it looked like MAU was going to regain possession. Instead, the BBA senior got to it just before it went out of play and was able to knock it off a Patriots player, flipping the possession game.
The Bulldogs retained possession with a corner kick that didn’t materialize, but a minute later tied the contest on a Siobhan O’Keefe score. The senior forward was in the right place at the right time, cleaning up a pass deep in the box with a one-touch goal. The Bulldogs, who had attempted six shots by that point, finally broke through to even the score thanks to the hustle by Lam.
“She’s such a grinder,” Mears said. “She gives her whole heart and soul – she’s a player that leaves everything on the field when she’s out there, and she created so many opportunities for us tonight.”
Rella-Neill put a couple shots on the BBA net in the closing 15 minutes as MAU tried to halt the Bulldogs’ momentum, but neither chance made it through. Then Maier put the finishing touch on the BBA win with her beautiful long-range strike. Maier was named the tournament’s offensive most valuable player, while the defensive honor went to MAU’s Ella Palisano.
The Bulldogs coach said she appreciates the friendly rivalry between the Bennington County schools.
“What a nice hard-fought game, as it always is,” Mears said. “I thought we were both really competitive tonight and it could have gone either way.”
BBA (2-2) hosts Mount Mansfield Wednesday, while MAU (1-2) is at Woodstock Wednesday. Both contests are set to kick off at 4:30 p.m.