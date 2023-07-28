BENNINGTON — The 89th Vermont State Women's Golf Association's Amateur Golf Championship, a three-day major tournament, tees off Monday at Mount Anthony Country Club.
The competition will be strong with a field of 56 golfers, ranging in age from 15-79 years old, going head-to-head in this stroke play event. Mt. Anthony Country Club will play host to a major state tournament for the third year in a row, completing the full cycle and demonstrating their strong commitment and support of women’s golf in Vermont.
Youth will be leading the field, with returning champion and Middlebury sophomore Mia Politano (Ralph Myhre Golf Course) trying to capture back-to-back victories. Four juniors, including Teegan Duffy and Kaylie Porter, are in the field. They’ve been honing their games this summer on the VGA Junior Tour and are competition ready. Porter led the Burr and Burton girls golf team to three consecutive state championships before graduating this spring.
But never underestimate the wisdom of experience. No doubt that Holly Reynolds (Copley Country Club), 10-time Amateur champion, will be bringing her A-game. She holds the record for the widest margin of victory ever in an Amateur tournament, winning the 1993 event by 18 strokes. Tiffany Maurycy (Killington Golf Course) who won in 2018 and is a four-time runner up will be hungry for another victory. Reggie Parker (Ekwanok Country Club) who won in 2005 and was runner up twice (2007, 2012) and is always in the hunt. Parker has proven capable of winning a major event at MACC, doing so in the 2021 Women's Mid-Am.
Jeanne Morrissey (Williston Golf Club) who was runner up in 2017, is back in the field and leading a large contingent from her club. Others to watch include newcomers Morgan Lee (Ralph Myhre Golf Course), Hailey Katona (Bellows Falls Country Club), Kanika Gandi (Vermont National Country Club), and Becky Montgelas (Ekwanok Country Club).
Champlain Country Club’s Andrea Brown won last year’s major on the Bennington course, the senior championship.
Players from clubs will also compete for Paquet Cup, awarded to the strongest collective club performance by three women. Williston, with 9 players, will be fighting to hold onto the prize again; with Rutland Country Club, Ralph Myhre Golf Course, and Burlington Country Club in hot pursuit.
The three days of play tee off Monday, ranging from 8 to 10:45 a.m.. Wednesday’s final round will be a double-tee start beginning at 8 a.m. with the leaders teeing off from the first hole at approximately 9:30 a.m.
The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association (VSWGA) is a 93-year-old membership organization dedicated to serving women golfers of all ages and abilities in Vermont by hosting competitions throughout the state and promoting the game of golf. Find more at vswga.org