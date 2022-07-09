BENNINGTON — Generations of Mount Anthony soccer players gathered at Willow Park on Saturday to participate in the 11th annual Play it Forward alumni soccer game.
While current Patriots battled it out on the pitch with those who donned the jerseys in years prior, the event is much more than just a soccer game.
It serves as an opportunity for old friends to reconnect. Two phrases capture the essence of Play it Forward. The first, 'strong mojo' comes from former Mount Anthony soccer coach Traci Molloy who describes it as "the undefinable essence of perfection when everything comes together magically on the field.”
Molloy is one of many women who have returned to Bennington - some from across the country - every year to participate in the event.
The other mantra of Play it Forward is three simple words: Remember, celebrate, live. Those come from event organizer and MAU soccer alumna Diane Peacock, class of 1996.
Two of Peacock's best friends and soccer teammates, Maria Greene and Brandy Brown, died in a car accident in 1994.
Both phrases, as well as Greene and Brown's jersey numbers, fill a kick wall that sits at Willow Park. The structure was designed by Molloy and donated by Play it Forward in 2017, the last time there was a full sequence of events prior to this weekend.
Friday night's welcome back party at Ramunto's and postgame celebration cocktails at Little City Cider Company offered laughs, memories and reconnections. There were even a few goals on the field.
Right before the soccer game, there was a summit which allowed the alumni to share stories and offer advice to today's student-athletes.
It also acted as a passing of the torch, as incoming MAU varsity girls soccer coach Molly Madore and around 15 of her athletes participated in the game. Peacock said she is very grateful Madore is interested in carrying on the tradition after a lack of interest on the MAU side in the event over the past several years.
The alumni and current MAU soccer team came together pregame for a joint-huddle. It started with MAU's typical 'one, two, MAU!' followed by the phrase of the weekend: 'one, two, three, strong mojo!