BENNINGTON — Elyse Altland tallied five goals in a dominant 21-0 Mount Anthony girls lacrosse win over Wahconah on Saturday afternoon. It was another strong showing for Altland, who surpassed 100 career goals during her career as she powered the Patriots to a win.
A total of 10 players got in the scoring column for MAU. Alexia Allard had four goals, Roey Rella-Neill added three while Ava Elmer and Skye Colvin each had two.
Abby Sekora and Elmer each had a team-high three assists.
The MAU defense limited Wahconah to minimal shot attempts. Patriots goalie Taylor Lampron registered four saves protecting the cage.
MAU improves to 6-6 on the season and travels to Manchester on Monday to face Burr and Burton at 4:30 p.m.