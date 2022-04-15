BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony softball team showed how deep their roster is in Friday’s first game of the season against Colchester.
The Patriots bested the Lakers 16-4 in 6 innings. MAU benefited from production up and down the lineup.The Patriots proved just how deep they are in their first game of the spring.
“We have great hitters on our team. No matter what we asked them to do or where we put them in the order, they get up there and they have great pitch selection and they just get it done for us,” said MAU co-coach Brooke Remington. “We're very proud of our girls today, and total team effort.”
Whether it was leadoff hitter Allee George (1-1, triple, 3 walks, 2 runs scored) or nine-hole hitter Ani Palisano (0-0, 2 walks, 1 run batted in), it didn’t matter where MAU was in its lineup, everyone was a threat. All nine batting spots either drove in a run or scored a run themselves.
The Patriots didn’t waste any time putting runs on the board. After Colchester scored twice in the top of the first, MAU responded with its strongest offensive inning of the afternoon, plating 6 to jump out to a lead it would hold for the remainder of play.
That would be more than enough run support for MAU starter Mia Paligo, who went the distance in the circle for the Patriots, allowing 8 hits and 2 walks while striking out 8. But the Patriots were not done, tacking on another 4 runs in the second, 2 more in the third and another 3 in the fourth.
And when Paligo did allow baserunners, Patriots catcher Masson Billert did a fantastic job controlling the game from behind the plate. She held Lakers baserunners accountable, stopping a handful of pitches in the dirt from getting past her. Simply put, there were no free bases for the Lakers on Friday.
“She's a really hard worker, a smart kid behind the plate,” Remington said. “She's been working in practices on framing and just making sure her body's in the right position to hold kids that are on the bases. [She’s] a heads up catcher.”
Much of this year’s Patriots team are back after a perfect regular season in 2021. It’s a tight-knit group that plays hard for each other.
That was exemplified on a highlight reel play from second baseman Grace Kobelia. Colchester’s Kaitlin Anderson led off the top of the fifth inning by scorching a ball to the right side of the infield. Kobelia made a diving stop, got up and threw Anderson out before she could reach first. After the play, the entire infield congratulated their second baseman on the nice play.
MAU improves to 1-0 on the season and return to the field Monday when they host Lyndon at 4:30 p.m.