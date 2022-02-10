ALBANY, N.Y. — The Mount Anthony Patriots lost to Albany Academy 68-34 on Tuesday night.
Austin Grogan was tasked with guarding Albany’s Keyshaun Tillery, a player generating interest from NCAA Division I schools. Grogan pitched in with eight points on the other end of the floor.
Austin Belville led MAU with 11 points. Braeden Billert chipped in with nine. The Patriots hosted Brattleboro at Kates Gym Thursday night. The score was not available by press time. Check out Benningtonbanner.com/sports for the final score.