MAU V SPRINGFIELD 1/30/22 (copy)

Mount Anthony's Braeden Billert attempts a free throw during a Jan. 30 win over Springfield. On Tuesday, Billert scored nine points.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Mount Anthony Patriots lost to Albany Academy 68-34 on Tuesday night.

Austin Grogan was tasked with guarding Albany’s Keyshaun Tillery, a player generating interest from NCAA Division I schools. Grogan pitched in with eight points on the other end of the floor.

Austin Belville led MAU with 11 points. Braeden Billert chipped in with nine. The Patriots hosted Brattleboro at Kates Gym Thursday night. The score was not available by press time. Check out Benningtonbanner.com/sports for the final score.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson

@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

