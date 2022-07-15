When Green Mountain baseball needed him most, Aiden Santarcangelo came up clutch. With the No.5 Lightning and No. 4 Sorensco Falcons tied at six in the bottom of the seventh inning of Thursday’s Eastern New York Travel Baseball League Super 8 quarterfinal matchup, Santarcangelo singled home Jackson Kunisch for a walk-off hit.
It highlighted an efficient afternoon for the Lightning slugger who went 3-4 at the plate, driving in three runs.
Carson Andrick and Colby Hill also had some big hits for the lightning, each hitting doubles in the win.
Green Mountain moves on to face No. 1 Northeast Hurricanes today at 10 a.m. in East Greenbush, New York.