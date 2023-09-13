The Hoosick Falls Golf Team returned to action on Tuesday, hosting Tamarac at the Hoosick Falls Country Club (par 34). Led by junior Aiden Fleming’s round of 37, the Panthers won by a score of 4.5 – 0.5.
Top scores from Tamarac included Adam Quackenbush 42, Nate Smith 47, Adam Rice 50, Morgan Hayden 51, Owen Glynn 59 and Tommy Kane 62.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Jack Shea 42, Dylan Callahan 42, Brady Mann 45, Michael Plusch 45 and Devin Gauthier 49.
With the win, Hoosick Falls improves to 4-2 for the season, while Tamarac drops to 0-4. Hoosick Falls hit the links again on Wednesday, hosting Saratoga Catholic. Results were not available by press deadline.