MANCHESTER — In 2019, the Burr and Burton girls lacrosse team reached the Division I final, losing to South Burlington in a nail-biter.
The Bulldogs never had an opportunity in 2020 to get back because of COVID, but the team hasn’t skipped a beat, and they once again are closing in on a high playoff seed and the hope of getting back to the top of Division I.
“I would credit [that transition] to the offseason work we did,” said senior Hannah Callen. “I would say that even after the season was canceled last year, there were at least 10 girls a day playing lacrosse on [Taylor Field]. People would take that opportunity to social distance and hang out with their friends and that was a super big thing.”
In 2021, BBA is 13-0 and rarely challenged. They’ve scored in double-digits all but two times this season. But they’ve also proved that they can buckle down when the pressure is on, as BBA has won three one-goal games, victories against Champlain Valley, Essex and Rutland.
The biggest unknown coming into 2021 was who would be with the Bulldogs. With the year away, freshmen and sophomores in 2019 are now juniors and seniors. Lucky for the Bulldogs, they had six players — many who had significant minutes in 2019 — return in 2021.
“First off, I have to credit the work the kids put in last year,” Ken Stefanak said. “Even those there were no season, we maintained a lot of contact with our players and we had zoom meetings multiple times a week. Girls were working on their own and it started with keeping the younger unit together and then we learned Jamie [Blake, the former coach] was leaving.”
Blake took a job as the women’s lacrosse coach at Castleton University. Stefanak, an assistant to Blake, moved up to take the head coaching role.
“I coached a lot of these kids through youth, 3rd through 6th grade,” said Stefanak, whose daughter Sadie is a freshman for the Bulldogs.
And because of that, the learning curve wasn’t as steep for Stefanak.
“The last time the freshmen played, they were in seventh grade and the sophomores were eighth graders,” Stefanak said. “And now, a lot of them are starting on a varsity team, so to allow them to make those freshman mistakes, they’ve had to grow up really quick on the lacrosse and for the most part they’ve done that.”
Another one of those returners is senior goalie Lola Herzog. Between Herzog and the rest of the BBA defense, they allow an average of 5.8 goals per game. At the same time, they’ve outscored their opponents 176-76 on the year.
“Lola is a rock back there,” Callen said. “She’s incredible. She communicates with us very well and gives us very structured feedback, which I find so helpful. Whenever someone scores against us, we get into a huddle and talk about what we could do better. She’s amazing.”