MANCHESTER -- The Burr and Burton girls lacrosse team had to come back in its final game of the regular season against Rutland last week at Applejack Stadium. The Bulldogs showed the resilience they needed to finish the year unbeaten at 15-0 and for their work, they earned the No. 1 seed in Division I for the playoffs that begin this week.
The Bulldogs will play the winner of the No. 8-No. 9 matchup between Rice and Middlebury on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Taylor Field turf. Either way, it will be a rematch as BBA beat Rice, 17-4, in the penultimate game of the year and Middlebury 13-3 on May 10.
Burr and Burton has got contributions from throughout the team offensively, led by Tatum Sands and Paige Samuelson. But in no way can defenses focus on them, with about six other offensive options, they run deep.
The defense has been just as strong, as they have held opponents to less than six goals a game. Lola Herzog in goal, along with a stellar defensive unit, have kept all but two teams out of double digits this season.
The last time Burr and Burton was the No. 1 seed was 2015, when they reached the Division I final and lost to Burlington.
--
The Burr and Burton boys have been on a (hashtag)revengetour this season after finishing 2019 as Division I runner-up. After a 12-3 campaign, the No. 3 Bulldogs will face No. 6 South Burlington on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Taylor Field.
Heading into the postseason, the Bulldogs have won eight of its last nine games, the only blemish a defeat against Woodstock on May 22.
"We're happy to be the No. 3 seed and having at least one home game," said BBA coach Tom Grabher. "An [extra] home game is a bonus. We had to wait for other games to see where we'd end up."
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Wolves are one of the team's three defeats this year, beating BBA 10-9 at home on May 3.
"A number of teams have the potential to win [a state title]," Grabher said. "There are no gimmies in our division; every game will be a chance to play the complete game."
Grabher said that despite the result from earlier in the year, having home field advantage for Round 1 is a big deal.
"We're excited to get home-field by the strength of our record," Grabher said. "It's definitely more convenient not having to travel and we want to protect our home field."
--
The Mount Anthony lacrosse teams also have playoff games this week.
In Division I, the boys lacrosse team is the No. 5 seed after a 6-6 campaign and they'll travel to No. 4 Hartford for a quarterfinal matchup on Friday at 4:30.
Offense has been spread, defense has been the difference maker with Hayden Gaudette in goal this season, with nearly 200 saves on the year.
--
In Division II, the Mount Anthony girls lacrosse team finished the year with a 6-6 record and the No. 7 seed under first-year coach Tracy Galle. The Patriots will host No. 10 Mount Mansfield on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., looking for its first playoff win since 2017.
Mount Anthony has been streaky this season, following three losses with two wins to end the year -- victories against Brattleboro and Stratton Mountain School.
"The girls are excited to have another home game," said MAU coach Tracy Galle. "Their energy was off the charts today at practice, it felt just like our first day of practice a couple months ago."
Galle felt that the seed was right on after a 6-6 regular season.
"We're right in the middle of Division I and we have nothing to prove, they have to be ready for us," Galle said.
---
In tennis, the Burr and Burton girls are 11-2 and have the No. 2 seed in Division II. They'll face No. 7 Bellows Falls, a team the Bulldogs beat twice during the regular season, on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Equinox Resort Courts. They are looking to win their first state championship since 2014.
The Burr and Burton boys are the No. 11 seed in Division I at 6-6 and will travel north on Tuesday to face No. 6 CVU at 3 p.m. The boys are looking for its first playoff win since beating Burlington in a playdown in 2016.
---
The Burr and Burton Ultimate team earned the No. 9 seed in Division I after a 5-4 season and will travel to No. 8 Milton on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The winner will face No. 1 seed Burlington on Saturday.