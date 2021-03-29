BENNINGTON -- Just over a year ago, Mount Anthony baseball coach Trevor Coyne was getting ready for his first season leading the Patriots.
Soon after, everything was shut down because of the coronavirus and seasons were canceled before they began.
On Monday, Coyne officially started his varsity career, as pitchers and catchers around Vermont began practice for the 2021 spring season.
"It's amazing. Last year we were all prepared for it and it was a big disappointment. So even this morning when I woke up, I was wondering if it was really gonna happen. The turnout of the kids is great to see. It feels good to get into the gym and get throwing," Coyne said.
Even after last spring's season was canceled, Coyne has been a coach for most of the team in some way between Little League, the middle school and junior varsity in the past few years.
"I actually feel more comfortable and less nervous. Last year, we had open gyms all summer long and everyone was preparing for the season and then we couldn't have it. So I got some of the nerves out of the way [already]." Coyne said.
Senior Caleb Hay said he is happy to be back playing baseball. Hay is a two-sport athlete for the Patriots, playing quarterback in football in the fall as well.
"I'm glad that we actually have a season this year," Hay said. "I was upset that we had to cut it short last year. We had a couple of open gyms and then next thing you know, we're in lock-down. I'm glad we're back though."
The team will have practices for pitchers and catchers for this week, then the rest of the team will officially start on April 5. The Patriots' first scheduled contest is April 17 at Bellows Falls.