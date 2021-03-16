HOOSICK, N.Y. — The last year and a half has been a roller coaster for the Hoosick Falls football team.
They finished last season with only just enough players to field a team. Then long-time Hoosick Falls coach Ron Jones died unexpectedly in April. Hoosick Falls and Tamarac readied and then accepted a merger between the two Wasaren League schools. And through it all, a global pandemic put the fall football season on hold.
Now, fast forward six months and it’s what New York calls Fall 2, and the new Wildcats — the merger between the Hoosick Falls Panthers and Tamarac Bengals — are just happy to be on the field.
“We’re excited and mainly we’re just thankful,” said co-coach Chris Fleming during practice at Tamarac High School on Tuesday. “We’re thankful for this merger because without Tamarac, I mean we probably didn’t have the numbers to play at any level. The last week and a half, the energy has been high and the blood’s flowing again.”
As far as Hoosick Falls players go, the team is young, with only Thomas Richard the lone senior.
“We’ve got returners like Josh Colegrove and Dylan Baker and Alex Bushee,” Fleming said. “At tight end, we have Tucker Thayne and Tanner Music on the line, Hunter Hathaway is back. So we’ve got some young guys, but they got a lot of experience last year, they were kind of thrown into the fire.”
The season is upside down for a couple of reasons. Usually it begins at the end of summer and goes until the beginning of November, when the weather starts to turn cold. This year that’s backward. Also, during a normal year, a football team will have a week of two-a-day practices and then at least another week of a single practice per day, for a total of anywhere from 16 to 20 practices. This year, teams will only get about a dozen before games begin.
“The hardest part has been the overlap with winter sports, I mean, we only really got together three days last week and now we’ve got six days, counting Sunday to get ready for this game on Saturday,” Fleming said.
The Panthers will face Ichabod Crane at Watervliet, because the Hoosick Falls football field (and the Tamarac field) are grass and are not ready. Watervliet’s field is FieldTurf.
“All the kids have been awesome, they’ve been absorbing all the information, they’ve been asking tons of questions and you can see the excitement in them too,” Fleming said. “They’ve just been grabbing onto everything and learning quickly, because they have to, we don’t really have a choice. We’re matching two systems, an offensive and a defensive system, so they’re on information overload right now, but they’re doing a great job.”
Fleming, who with co-coach Eamonn DeGraaf, had been the defensive duo behind the sectional and state championship teams of the past decade. Fleming said that this year, he’s most excited about the depth of his team.
“What we’re doing with that depth is we’re competing at every position,” Fleming said. “We have depth at every position, each and every position is competing for a spot and that’s just made our practices that much more intense. Even today, I might know three or four of the 11 spots, I’m not sure about the rest yet, those guys are just battling it out.”
Fleming said he is still getting used to the Tamarac players.
“Some of the young guys, like Brian Mackey, has been tremendous. He’s only a sophomore right now but he’s got great speed and a high football IQ,” Fleming said. “We’re putting a tremendous amount of speed on the field, which we haven’t had at Hoosick in a long time.”
Another Tamarac player that should make an impact is senior Peyton Nealon.
“He was injured last year, and he only played one game, so he’s really hungry to get in whatever he can out of his senior season,” Fleming said. “He’s going to be a running back and inside linebacker for us and he’s been tremendous.”
Fleming said that the merger was the best thing for both schools and that Jones knew it right away. Now, the coaches — Fleming, DeGraaf, and Tamarac’s Erick Roadcap — are seeing it first hand.
“Even if we weren’t sure about it during the process, Ron knew it was the best thing for both schools and both programs,” Fleming said. “Think about all the athletes we’re going to have on the field, and we all bought into that.
Then when Ron passed, Erick and I kind of picked up where that left off. We met numerous times over the summer and as a whole staff, we met numerous times before the season started. So as a staff, we’ve really clicked, and that’s important. We all have the same goal, we want to head in the right direction and that’s building something special here with these two schools coming together.”