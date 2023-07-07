PERU — Bromley Mountain is “swinging” into the summer with a revamped mini-golf course.
Last weekend, the resort opened its mini-golf course. It’s available as an individual attraction for $14 per person or as a part of a Mountain Adventure Park (MAP) or Double Play pass.
The course underwent “a major facelift this spring,” according to bromley.com.
Steve Gabriel, marketing coordinator at Bromley Mountain, said the 18-hole course has a new water feature — “a fountain, which is pretty cool.”
“The holes have logs, stumps and other natural looking obstacles that you have to get the ball through/around,” he said. “Guests have been very excited about it. It adds value to the Double Play and MAP passes since it allows unlimited rounds of golf. People are also happy that it is available individually, so they don’t have to buy a pass to the entire park to play.”
Gabriel noted the grass is still growing on the course.
Other summer attractions, such as the alpine slide, treetop adventure course, giant swing, climbing wall, trampoline, space bikes, spider climb and bumper boats, opened earlier.