BENNINGTON — For the first time since 2009, there will be a new coach patrolling the Mount Anthony varsity boys soccer sidelines come next fall, as Mike Molloy has decided to step down from that role.
Molloy led the Patriots to a 10-2-2 record this fall, good for the No. 4 seed in the Division I playoffs, enjoying one of their most successful seasons in decades. MAU has devolved into the premier soccer program in southern Vermont under their coach's guidance. He led the Patriots to 12 playoff appearances in his 14 years in charge. So why leave now?
“There's never an easy time to choose,” Molloy said. “But I always said in my mind, I want to step away when the guys on the team, the guys in the program, still want you there.”
The decision was one that was made before the season began. In a preseason conversation with the Banner, the MAU coach expressed the 2022 season would be his last, but asked to keep that information confidential so his players could focus on their play, and not have the thought of their coach leaving looming over their season.
“It wasn’t about me,” Molloy said. “I wanted the season to be the [normal] season for these guys.”.
The now former MAU coach spoke highly of the 2022 Patriots boys soccer team, which consisted solely of upperclassmen. Two of whom, Silas Rella-Neill and Pete McKenna, Molloy coached four all four years of their high school soccer career. Wrapping up his coaching career within MAU, which spans all the way back to 1995 when including sub-varsity, with this group of players felt right to him.
That decision became even easier when his longtime assistant coach Jeremy Neill came to him and expressed this past fall would be his last season, too
“Him and I have been coaching together for the whole run,” Molloy said. “We’re kind of a team. It just felt like a good time [to step away].”
He ends his MAU coaching career with more than 100 wins, amassing 104 victories throughout his 14 seasons. His legacy within the program spans decades, and is one that will not easily be replaced.
"Coach Molloy has meant so much to the Mount Anthony soccer program over the past 30 years as a player, middle school coach, and high school coach," said MAU Director of Athletics and Activities Paul Reif. "His leadership, skill development, and knowledge of the game has had a direct impact on the success of this program and the student-athletes."
Former MAU AD Ashley Hoyt called Molloy's program "something special to watch and work alongside with." Beyond that, though, is the connection he made with his student=athletes.
"Mike's impact goes so much further than the soccer fields of Vermont," Hoyt said. "He's helped create successful men and stayed a positive influence for them beyond the doors of MAU."
Molloy described the bond between former players as a "little fraternity" and is grateful for the relationships he's maintained.
"I'm still connected with so many former players, l I get emails from former players like, 'Hey, you guys are doing great stuff. I'm following it,'" Molloy said. "From Massachusetts to Florida to California, it's not just high school soccer. It's connections for life, which I think is so cool."
Molloy's first win, in the first round of the 2009 John James Tournament against a powerhouse Burr and Burton team, is one a memory he can still recount in great detail to this day.
I think [BBA] only ended up losing one game that year. We won 1-0 on a penalty kick. They went all the way to the state championship game,” he recounted. "They were loaded.”
It turns out, that match would serve as a teaching lesson Molloy would carry with him for the next 14 seasons guiding the Patriots.
“The adage that came to mind was: Anything can happen on any given day in high school soccer; We won the game, but they were better.”
The program had concise, lofty goals the moment Molloy took over as coach. Concede 20 or less goals in a season, while scoring 40-plus. That wasn't achieved overnight.
“That wasn't the case when we started, we weren't close,” Molloy said. “We were giving up more goals than we were scoring.”
The objectives didn’t end there. The Patriots also set out to win 10 or more games, win the John James Tournament, qualify for the playoffs, win the Southern Vermont League and make the state championship game. Molloy wanted his players to know what they were playing for each year.
Things started to improve as the years rolled on. After back to back 6-win seasons, MAU enjoyed its first winning campaign under Molloy in 2011, finishing 8-6-1. That signaled a positive shift in the trajectory of the program. Through the years, his team’s, collectively, began checking off more and more of those items. In the end, they achieved all of the those high expectations, besides making it to the state championship game.
The 2022 team was the first under Molloy to check off all the boxes in one season, excluding the championship game appearance. Molloy felt this was the team that could have made it there.
“I think this was the crew to get it done,” he said. “It just didn’t work out.”
MAU lost its quarter final home game to No. 5 Essex in heartbreaking fashion, via penalty kicks. That’s the sort of loss that can make people reconsider their decision. Not Molloy. The longtime MAU coach feels great about where the program as a whole as it currently stands.
“We’re not leaving the cupboard bare,” he said “The future is good. There’s a lot of good pieces for whoever takes over.”
Molloy advocates for junior varsity coach Zeb Miner to succeed him. In his eyes, longevity means everything when it comes to creating a culture within high school sports. Like himself, Miner has risen the coaching ranks from MAU Middle School to the sub-varsity level. Now, Molloy feels Miner is the right person for the job.
“I think continuity is just so important.” Molloy said. “I want to find somebody not just to fill a space for a year or two, but somebody who's got ties to the community and can take it for another 10-12 years.”
Whether that be Miner or someone else, Molloy is leaving the MAU soccer program in great shape.