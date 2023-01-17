BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony’s Aaron Johnson notched his 100th career win Monday night inside Kates Gym as the Patriots suffered a 31-26 loss to Danbury in a dual meet.
Johnson wrestled up to the 182 pound class from his normal 170 spot, defeating Dom Iaquinto 3-2 for the milestone moment. Johnson reached triple digit wins in just two and a half seasons, as his sophomore season was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Ryan Marsden filled Johnson’s 170 pound spot and secured a win via pin. Reinserted into the lineup at 120 pounds, Logan Davis won 6-2 over Danbury’s Harrison Muller. In the 126 pound class, MAU’s Alex Perez picked up an 8-5 victory over Victor Velez. Tyler Monick MAU earned a 10-0 major decision victory at 138 while Alex Brown won a 7-5 decision at 145 for MAU. Spencer Boucher rounded out Patriots winners with his 11-2 major decision win at 152 over Chris Lung.
A handful of Patriots lost close matches. Aiden Riorden wrestled hard at 160, ultimately losing 8-6 to MeTanio Zapata. In the 220 pound class, Carson Herzfeld lost a very close 4-3 decision while Duncan Harrington lost 6-2 in 113.
MAU remained at home Tuesday night, hosting Burr and Burton and Mill River. For those results, visit benningtonbanner.com/sports.