CASTLETON — Josh Worthington was honored by the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Federation Sunday night at Castleton University for his work on and off the football field.
The senior captain was a key part in Mount Anthony’s first state championship in 28 years, flying around Rutland’s Alumni Field on defense, providing a spark offensively when he was handed the ball, and giving an impassioned halftime speech to his teammates as they trailed Bellows Falls in the Division II title game.
Worthington racked up the accolades throughout his high school football career. He was a three year starter, playing running back, wide receiver and safety for the Patriots. He was an all-state selection on both offense and defense by the Vermont Football Coaches Association, and was a captain of the 2022 North/South all-star game.
All the while, he’s been the embodiment of what it means to be a student-athlete. The MAU senior has shined in the classroom. He holds a 3.412 GPA and has academic awards including: Excellence in English, Presidential Award for Outstanding Achievement and is a tri-honor athlete, meaning he’s played three varsity sports and achieved honor roll throughout.
“Josh Worthington is a great football player and an even greater person,” Mount Anthony football coach Chad Gordon said in a statement during Sunday’s ceremony. “From the day I met Josh, he has always shown a unique and ambitious attitude. You knew Josh was going to compete and do everything to the best of his ability.
He was a vocal leader on and off the field and the leadership skills he displayed during halftime of the state championship game will live in Mount Anthony lore for years to come. He will be impossible to replace and missed next season.”
Gordon was planning on giving his own halftime speech that day, but said his senior captain’s words were exactly what the Patriots needed to fire them up. The MAU coach credits Worthington’s speech as the catalyst for its comeback victory.
In the winter, Worthington played varsity basketball for the Patriots. He also bats leadoff and plays second base for MAU baseball.
On top of that, he volunteered with youth sports programs and was a member of Mount Anthony Nation, the school’s spirit club.