ARLINGTON — Hunter McDermott played the game of his life on Monday evening. The Arlington Eagle celebrated his senior day in incredible fashion, scoring nine goals in a 10-1 Arlington win over Proctor.
The Eagles played a man-down for the final 70 minutes after being assessed a red card, but nothing could stand in the way of McDermott.
Brooks Enzensperger assisted on four of those nine, while Joe McCray had three assists himself.
Christopher Whalen scored the only other Arlington goal, also assisted by Enzensperger.
Joel Denton scored the lone Proctor goal, converting a penalty kick in the first half.
Five Eagle seniors: McDermott, McCray, Brayden Wilkins, Cooper Jennings and Andy Petry celebrated their final regular season home game on Monday night.
Arlington returns to the pitch Wednesday at Mount St. Joseph Academy at 4 p.m.