The fall sports season was shorter than normal in 2020, condensed down to six weeks. Despite that, it offered plenty of memorable matchups. With regular season competition just over a week away for the 2021 season, the Banner sports staff decided to take a look back at some of the best moments from last season.
MAU football outlasts Fair Haven
Points were plentiful in this regional semifinal matchup back in late October. The two squads combined for 125 points in a three overtime thriller. That total is believed to be the highest-scoring game in MAU programs history.
Despite the amount of points, it was a defense stop that made the difference in the 63-62 MAU win.
After a touchdown in the third overtime to bring Fair Haven within a point, Slaters’ quarterback Sawyer Ramey rolled right on a two-point conversion, stopped, scanned the field and fired a missile into the end zone on a win-or-lose play. A couple Patriot defenders were in coverage and knocked the ball away to send the MAU sideline into celebration. And on a night where MAU allowed 62 points, the Patriots defense stood tough on the final play of the game.
“We needed to make one play, make the play and the game’s over,” MAU coach Chad Gordon said after the game. “And they made the play.”
Longtime Vermont sports writer Tom Haley summed the game up with the following tweet.
“This game deserves another monument,” he tweeted.
The game was tied at 42 at the end of regulation, and neither side caved in. A fourth overtime seemed likely, until Fair Haven decided to roll the dice. The win punched a ticket to the championship game for MAU for the first time in over two decades.
MAU and BBA girls soccer battle in season opener
In the first game for both schools on Oct. 1, the Patriots and Bulldogs made things interesting throughout the 80 minutes of play.
MAU came out of the gates strong, possessing the ball for much of the first half.
Both Lexi Gerow for MAU and Carol Herbert for BBA were rock solid protecting the net. Gerow tallied eight total saves, while Herbert stopped 11 MAU shots.
The difference maker was a goal from Charlotte Connolly for BBA in the 38th minute of the second half. That gave the Bulldogs the 1-0 lead, one they would hang on to for the remainder of play.
Despite not scoring, the Patriots had their opportunities at goals. MAU’s best chance came in the 28th minute of the second half. Haley Breese fired a shot as Herbert slid forward and made the save. Herbert was unable to gain possession of the ball, which bounced back to Breese, who fired another shot which was wide right of the empty goal.
BBA boys soccer survives against Rice
Another multiple overtime thriller, this game saw No. 4 BBA hang on for a 1-0 win over No. 13 Rice in a Division I soccer playdown in Manchester. Emmett Edwards was great protecting the net in this one, making 12 saves. His most memorable came toward the end of regulation, corralling a penalty kick.
The Bulldogs had their own troubles finding the net. The game ending goal toward the end of the second overtime didn’t come off the foot of a BBA player, but instead the back of a Rice defender. Attempting to clear the ball, Rice keeper Owen Greene’s kick ricocheted off one of his teammates and back into the net, giving BBA the win.
Bulldogs title hopes f all just short
This might not have been the outcome BBA’s field hockey team was looking for, but its match against Mount Abraham in the Division II title game on Nov. 1 was spectacular.
Mount Abe downed BBA in penalty strokes for the championship.
The first three quarters were scoreless. Mount Abe struck first, scoring with 12:51 left in the fourth quarter for the 1-0 advantage.
BBA answered by applying pressure offensively, but Mount Abe stood tall. Eight minutes passed, and it appeared as though the Bulldogs might get shut out. That’s when Abby Farrington found Katie Crabtree for the tying goal with less than five minutes left in regulation.
They stepped it up after the first goal, they went in to win,” BBA coach Barb Miceli said. “They didn’t doubt their ability to put one in. Katie has such an ability to score, she has an eye for the goal.”
That evened the score at one. It would remain that way throughout the end of regulation and two overtime periods, sending the game to penalty strokes.
Both goalies denied the first two rounds of shots. BBA’s Emma Hall and Mount Abe’s Madison Gile traded scores in round three.
“It was a roller coaster, it’s so intense during the [penalty strokes],” Miceli said. “Emma made hers, and I thought we might have it, but then [Madison] scored hers. Their goalie was really strong.”
BBA was denied in round four while Mount Abe found the back of the cage, giving them a 2-1 advantage. That set up Arden Wojtach who needed a score to extend BBA’s title chances, but Maddie Donaldson made the stop for Mount Abe, sealing the D-II crown.
Even in a shortened season, last fall gave local sports fans plenty of entertainment. Bennington County schools are already hard at work hoping to improve on these performances.