Eight Burr and Burton and four more Mount Anthony girls lacrosse athletes were recognized by the Southern Vermont League this week.
BBA’s Tatum Sands, Annabelle Gray, Paige Samuelson and Sadie Stefanak were all named to the SVL A Division first team for their stellar play this season. Joining the quartet of Bulldogs on the list are two Patriots: McKenna Brighton and Elyse Altland.
Six more local athletes were named to the second team. Francesca Levitas, Brooke Weber, Delana Underwood and Emilia DeJounge for the Bulldogs received the honor, as did MAU’s Alexis Harrington and Sophia Kipp.
The Bulldogs (15-3) lost the Division I championship game to BFA 10-9, while MAU (8-10) saw its season come to an end against those same Comets in the D-I quarterfinals.