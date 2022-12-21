bba (copy)

Burr and Burton girls hockey defeated Rutland 9-2 on Wednesday.

Eight different Bulldogs lit the lamp in Wednesday’s 9-2 hockey victory over Rutland. Mai-Liis Edwards scored twice and added an assist for Burr and Burton in the win, while Kaelin Downey (one goal, three assists) led the team with four total points.

Zoe Duncan and Harper Wilson netted their first career varsity goals, while Kaya Pedersen, Skylar Smith, Mia Paligo and Carmella Livingston each added a score.

Livingston and Abby Kopeck also had two assists.

BBA jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first period and continued to build on its advantage until the final buzzer. By the end of the second period, the Bulldogs held a commanding 7-1 lead.

Cyra Pacher and Marley Clark combined for eight saves protecting the BBA goal.

The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the season and return to the ice Wednesday at Harwood. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m.

