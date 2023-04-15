SOUTH BURLINGTON — Mount Anthony baseball’s last inning rally fell short Saturday, as South Burlington bested the Patriots 6-3.
All three of the Patriots' runs came in the top of the seventh, with the first three batters reaching via a hit by pitch and consecutive walks, loading the bases with no outs. Wolves pitcher Casey Hockenbury was able to settle down from there, striking out the following batter and then forcing Josh Worthington into a fielder's choice. One run came around to score on a South Burlington error on the play, but MAU still found itself trailing by five and down to its final out.
Tanner Bushee ripped a two RBI double into right field, but was caught attempting to steal third to end MAU’s comeback bid.
South Burlington starter Nick Kelly kept MAU’s bats at bay in his five innings of work, striking out 10 and allowing just one hit.
South Burlington struck early, plating five runs by the end of the second inning. James Chagnon led the Wolves’ bats with two hits and two RBIs.
Nat Greenslet picked up the loss for MAU, allowing five earned runs through his 4 1/3 innings. Worthington pitched in relief, recording five outs.
MAU (0-2) remains on the road, traveling to Lyndon for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday.