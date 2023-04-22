Mom's recognized at 38th annual "Zem-Benn" (copy)

Over 100 people turned out for the 38th annual Steve Zemianek Road Race in North Bennington in 2016.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

NORTH BENNINGTON — Registration for the 43rd Steve Zemianek Bennington Road Race is now available.

The race will be held May 7 at 9 a.m. at Park McCullough House and feature both a 10K course and a 3.8 mile option. Race day registration begins at 7 and ends at 8:30 a.m. To register online, visit www.runreg.com/zembenn2023.

There is a $5 discount for pre-registration by April 30. Walkers are welcome to participate.

The top three overall male and female finishers at each distance, top three male and female runners in the 19-and-under age group and the top three male and female runners in the 10-and-under age group, along with the fastest walker, will receive maple syrup.

For more information, email battenkillrunners@gmail.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.