NORTH BENNINGTON — Registration for the 43rd Steve Zemianek Bennington Road Race is now available.
The race will be held May 7 at 9 a.m. at Park McCullough House and feature both a 10K course and a 3.8 mile option. Race day registration begins at 7 and ends at 8:30 a.m. To register online, visit www.runreg.com/zembenn2023.
There is a $5 discount for pre-registration by April 30. Walkers are welcome to participate.
The top three overall male and female finishers at each distance, top three male and female runners in the 19-and-under age group and the top three male and female runners in the 10-and-under age group, along with the fastest walker, will receive maple syrup.
For more information, email battenkillrunners@gmail.com.