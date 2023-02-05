MAU swim 12/12/2022 (copy)

A Patriots swimmer comes up for air during a Dec. 12 meet against Pittsfield in Bennington.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Mount Anthony swimming finished its season with an eventful week in the pool.

Monday, the Patriots won a combined meet against New Lebanon, New York by a score of 92-77.

MAU won the opening relay by a tenth of a second, and rode that momentum throughout.

NL’s Allison Slater pushed Keegan Avienu to a season best 5:53 in the 500 freestyle and Alex Sotek gave MAU’s Braeden McManus his toughest race of the year in the 100 fly. McManus touched Sotek out by .03 and a season best 1:01.39.

Tuesday, MAU swam league favorite Monument Mountain tough. The MAU boys lost by seven points, with the match coming down to the last relay. The MAU girls were outnumbered, and lost by 15 despite giving MMU a scare and leading at the break.

Emily Tibbetts broke the 200 freestyle school record with her time of 2:06.33 and Shay Callanan lowered her 500 freestyle school record to 5:40.65.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Finally, MAU competed in the individual championships at Hudson High School in New York, where a couple more school records were broken.

Callanan improved her 500 freestyle time by 2 seconds to once again break her previous record. Keegan Avienu shaved 5 seconds off his personal best in the 500 freestyle, and both Patriots swam to second place finishes in their respective event.

The MAU 200 medley relay team snagged a win, composed of Tibbetts, Callanan, Lucy Poole and Zoey Zazzaro. Tibbets also grabbed a 200 individual medley win, breaking the school record with her time of 2:20.19. She followed that with another win, this time in the 50 freestyle.

McManus secured a win in the boys 50 freestyle.

“Overall, the team made tremendous improvements this season. The wins at Individuals and four team records bode well for next year,” said MAU coach Jody Driscoll.

The team loses three seniors: Russell Endres, Hezekiah Snide, and Cooper Niles.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.