Mount Anthony swimming finished its season with an eventful week in the pool.
Monday, the Patriots won a combined meet against New Lebanon, New York by a score of 92-77.
MAU won the opening relay by a tenth of a second, and rode that momentum throughout.
NL’s Allison Slater pushed Keegan Avienu to a season best 5:53 in the 500 freestyle and Alex Sotek gave MAU’s Braeden McManus his toughest race of the year in the 100 fly. McManus touched Sotek out by .03 and a season best 1:01.39.
Tuesday, MAU swam league favorite Monument Mountain tough. The MAU boys lost by seven points, with the match coming down to the last relay. The MAU girls were outnumbered, and lost by 15 despite giving MMU a scare and leading at the break.
Emily Tibbetts broke the 200 freestyle school record with her time of 2:06.33 and Shay Callanan lowered her 500 freestyle school record to 5:40.65.
Finally, MAU competed in the individual championships at Hudson High School in New York, where a couple more school records were broken.
Callanan improved her 500 freestyle time by 2 seconds to once again break her previous record. Keegan Avienu shaved 5 seconds off his personal best in the 500 freestyle, and both Patriots swam to second place finishes in their respective event.
The MAU 200 medley relay team snagged a win, composed of Tibbetts, Callanan, Lucy Poole and Zoey Zazzaro. Tibbets also grabbed a 200 individual medley win, breaking the school record with her time of 2:20.19. She followed that with another win, this time in the 50 freestyle.
McManus secured a win in the boys 50 freestyle.
“Overall, the team made tremendous improvements this season. The wins at Individuals and four team records bode well for next year,” said MAU coach Jody Driscoll.
The team loses three seniors: Russell Endres, Hezekiah Snide, and Cooper Niles.