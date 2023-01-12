MANCHESTER — Third quarters have been Burr and Burton girls basketball's kryptonite so far this season, as was the case during Wednesday night’s 37-30 loss to Fair Haven.
The Bulldogs welcomed the Slaters into E.H. Henry gym for their home opener, and defense took center stage in the first half. Neither team could find much of an offensive rhythm over the opening two quarters as Fair Haven took a 15-12 into the locker room after a back and forth first half. The game remained a one-possession contest throughout the opening 16 minutes of play - then the third quarter woes set in.
Fair Haven’s Brittney Love was fouled by Navaeh Camp on a drive to the hoop 43 seconds into the second half. Love hit one of her two foul shots, but it forced BBA’s guard out of the game with her third foul. Camp picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter, forcing BBA coach Erin Mears to limit her talented senior’s minutes.
“I think it really changed the game a little bit, when she gets in foul trouble,” Mears said. “That was difficult, getting her the minutes that she needed.”
A minute after hitting the tail end of her free throw attempts, Love splashed in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to extend the Slaters lead to seven, 19-12. The triple also marked the first points, for either side, scored outside the paint sans free throws. It gave the visitors the boost it was searching for all night.
Mears burned a timeout looking to regroup her Bulldogs, but it turned out to be the lone run of the game.
After an empty BBA offensive possession following the timeout, Lily Briggs cleaned up a Slaters’ miss with a putback, extending the run to 7-0 two and a half minutes into the quarter and putting Fair Haven ahead 21-12.
Camp was quickly reinserted into the lineup, but the damage was already done. That 7-0 run over the first two and a half minutes of the third quarter proved too much to overcome for the Bulldogs, losing by that exact margin.
“Third quarters have been tough for us right now, and finding our energy in the third quarter,” Mears said. “I thought they kind of pulled away then, and it became the difference.”
Ainerose Souza halted the Slaters run by getting to the foul line at the 5:12 mark of the quarter and making one of her two foul shots, the first of four points scored by the Bulldogs in the quarter.
Love wasn’t done putting her stamp on the quarter, however, freeing herself near the basket on an up-and-under and banking in the layup to close the scoring in the third. The paint score gave Fair Haven a double digit lead, 26-16, with one quarter to play.
The Bulldogs opened the final quarter with back-to-back scores to cut their deficit to six. Camp scored two of her game-high 11 points on a putback on BBA’s first possession, followed by a beautiful eurostep from Julia Decker that froze a Slaters defender and freed the Bulldogs guard for an open layup in transition with 6:48 left to play.
Fair Haven elected to slow the tempo at that point with its 26-20 lead. The Bulldogs were forced to foul with a little over two minutes remaining and facing a 30-21 deficit.
BBA sent Briggs (10 points) to the line for a 1-and-1 situation, and the forward missed the free throw. The Bulldogs grabbed the rebound, and Camp drew a foul on the other end, sinking both of her attempts at the line and cutting the Fair Haven lead to seven.
The Slaters broke BBA’s ensuing full court press, forcing the Bulldogs to foul once again. Still only with 8 team fouls, the Slaters once again were in a 1-and-1 situation, this time with Love at the line. Once again Fair Haven’s free throw attempt came up short, only this time Love followed her shot and grabbed the rebound as it bounced out toward the right wing.
The Slaters guard wouldn’t allow BBA to have another opportunity to cut it closer, connecting on her next four attempts at the line to ice the game over the final two minutes.
It was the second meeting between the two teams in six days, with the Slaters grabbing a 41-27 win in Fair Haven on Jan. 5.
“I thought we made the adjustments we wanted to make defensively (tonight), I really liked the way we played defensively,” Mears said. “They’re a really good offensive team. We just struggled again offensively and just putting the ball in the basket.”
BBA falls to 7-3 with the loss and hits the road to Hinesburg Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. game against Champlain Valley (6-0) while Fair Haven improves to 10-0 and hosts Brattleboro (4-6) Saturday at 2:30 p.m.