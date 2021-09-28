The 30th Annual Win Hoyt Golf Tournament took place Sept. 22 at the Ekwanok Country Club in Manchester and benefitted Bennington County Habitat for Humanity and the Manchester Community Library. Thirty-two foursomes had a great day golfing for two vital causes.
We are deeply grateful to all the sponsors, especially our tournament sponsor, Casella Waste Management, the Ekwanok Country Club staff for hosting this large group, and to all the people who participated in the raffle.
The following is a list of the winners: Low Gross winners were Paul Carroccio, Scott Gregg, Tom Deck, and Andy Paluch; Gross runners up were Billy Burns, Andy Campanella, James Johnston, and Edward Lewicki; Low Net winners were John Lyons, Terence Nelson, Dee Lamberton, and Carol Cleveland; Net runners up were David Baer, Amanda Baer, Peter Peck, and Ellen Leeds; Long Drive Men — Edward Lewicki; Long Drive Ladies — Maura Miller.