WILLISTON — Burr and Burton girls golf won its third consecutive Division I state championship on Tuesday afternoon at Williston Golf Course, finishing 49-above par, three strokes less than runner-up Champlain Valley (52).
Kaylie Porter once again led the Bulldogs to victory, carding a 14-over par 86. Porter had nine pars in her round and one birdie, on the par-5 18th hole. The 86 was the second best score of the day in Division I; Mount Mansfield’s Namo Seibert defended her individual title with an impressive 77.
For the state championship, each school that has qualified brings four golfers to compete. The two lowest scores from each team are added, and the team with the least amount of strokes is crowned champion.
BBA’s Grace McDonald (107, 35-over par) was the other half of the Bulldogs scoring.
The CVU combination of Ryan Sleeper (92, 20-over par) and Megan Rexford (104. 32-over par) nearly dethroned the Bulldogs, but fell three strokes short.
Amelia Tobin (110) and Clare Monahan (138) also competed for the Bulldogs.
Essex (79-over par), South Burlington (86-over par) and St. Johnsbury (93-over par) rounded out the team scoring.